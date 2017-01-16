President Buhari reacts to blasts at University of Maiduguri mosque, invokes God’s wrath on perpetrators

President Muhammadu Buhari has invoked God’s wrath on perpetrators of the early Monday morning bomb blast at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri.

The president who reacted via a statement by Femi Adesina, his Special adviser on Media and Publicity, described the bombing, which claimed the lives of four persons including Aliyu Mani, a professor of Veterinary Medicine at the institution, as cowardly and criminal. The statement said:

“President Buhari believes that this appalling attack on a revered place of worship and Ivory Tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam, adding that their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land”.

Commiserating with the government and people of Borno State over the incident, President Buhari reassured communities in Borno and others in the North eastern part of the country that his administration will continue to ensure that terrorism never triumphs over peace-loving Nigerians.

He reaffirmed the need He reaffirms the need for Nigerians to remain more vigilant even as the security agencies continued to use all means at their disposal to combat the remnants of insurgents and their sponsors.

He wished the injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and prayed for comfort for families of the dead.