Protesters occupy British Embassy, says UK must produce Kanu for trial

‎A civil society organisation, Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA) has called on the Government of the United Kingdom to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to face his trial in the country.

Last month, a Federal High Court in Abuja declared IPOB a terrorist organization after the federal government proscribed it and approached the court for an order to decare IPOB a terror group.

Shortly after IPOB was outlawed, its leader, Kanu, disappeared.

It was however speculated that he might have fled to the UK.

The Nigerian Government is unhappy that despite the overwhelming evidence that Kanu is now in the U.K, the Bristish High Commission is feigning ignorance and also demanding for his whereabout.

Patriot Asogo Venantius Torkuma‎, the ASJA Executive Director who led the protest vowed to occupy the UK high commission daily until Kanu is produced by the Uk authorities.



The protesters numbering over 1000 defied the heavy down pour in Abuja and demanded for his extradition back to the country to face charges.

“The Advocates of Social Justice for All is here today in fulfilment of its earlier demand that the United Kingdom, through its High Commission produce the leader of the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Nnamdi Kanu, whom we have now reliably verified to have escaped to London through the active collaboration of his second country.

“We had clearly stated that we shall occupy this High Commission if the UK fails to produce Kanu.

” Our stance was informed by the knowledge that the UK was instrumental to the escape of the terrorist leader only for it to turn around to ask Nigerian authorities for clarification on the state and status of Kanu.

“Because Nnamdi Kanu holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and the United Kingdom, we do not refute the High Commission’s right to inquire about its “citizen” so to speak.

“But we do have issues with what the High Commission did in the period preceding when Kanu’s IPoB was declared a terrorist organization and what it did afterwards. It smacks of the worst case of double standard possible”.

ASJA accused the UK government of having no qualms with its citizen peddling hate speech and directing IPoB members that bombed innocent citizens in Delta state, burnt a police station and killed a policeman in Abia state, attacked troops on official assignment, raped women, extorted traders, robbed and kidnapped Nigerians for ransom.

The organisation said at no time did the UK, through its High Commission call Kanu to order.

Torkuma‎, “It did not see this time as a period to negotiate for him to return to London as its citizen to go peddle his terrorism there. But it had the resources to provide emergency travel documents for the IPoB leader the moment a Nigerian Federal High Court ruled that he leads a terrorist organization. They colluded with other terrorist to ferret him away under the cover of darkness only to turn around to ask the Nigerian government to account for his whereabouts.