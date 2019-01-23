Protesters seek Obasanjo’s arrest over alleged plot to destabilize Nigeria

The international community and the Federal government of Nigeria have been urged to question former president, Olusegun Obasanjo on his alleged plot to destabilize the country.

The Concerned Nigerian Masses, which made this call, said Obasanjo should also be put under house arrest ahead of the general elections.

The group said it has followed the events in the political atmosphere in Nigeria with keen interest especially as it concerns the presidential elections in Nigeria and is therefore of the opinion that urgent and proactive steps need to be taken to arrest the plot by some agents of darkness towards plunging the country into a crisis of phenomenal proportion.

A speech delivered by Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi on behalf of the Coalition for Change and Good Governance Initiative while on a protest march from the Unity Fountain Abuja to the Office of the Attorney General Of the Federation, AGF and later to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, warned that if urgent steps were not taken, Nigeria might go up in flames.

According to Ogenyi, “Without mincing words, the Concerned Nigerian Masses have it on good authority that an individual who claims to be an Elder statesman have concluded plans in cahoots with other equally unscrupulous elements to cause mayhem in the country before and after the general elections.

‘The Honourable Minister of Information revealed this much and we are 100% in agreement with position because it tallies with the actionable intelligence at our disposal on how armed bandits and Boko Haram insurgents have been mobilized to engage in massive attacks and other acts of violence in several states across the country to suit their self-serving destabilizing the country.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses frowns at such displays by people that are supposed to work for the unity of Nigeria, but instead they have opted to go the devil’s way by plotting and scheming to make the country ungovernable and unstable all in an attempt to truncate our nascent democracy.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses, therefore, wishes to use this medium to inform the international community and by extension the federal government the Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo is the arrowhead of the destabilization plot in Nigeria, having seen that he might not get his way this time around.

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has activated his network of marauding foot soldiers to ensure the smooth implementation of this evil agenda using unconventional means that would not be traced to him or any of his associates in the states they have so decided on.

“We are consequently concerned because it is the masses that would be at the receiving end of this evil agenda because Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and his cohorts have built high fences in their abodes and had scores of security agents at their disposal that protects them whereas the common man and woman on the street is at the mercy of the whims and caprices of these agents of humanity.

‘Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has perfected the evil plot to run simultaneously across Nigeria.

“In the form of assassinations, widespread kidnappings, ethnic and religious incitements, attacks on churches and mosques, detonation of bombs in public places such as markets and motor parks that have a large concentration of people, as well as the destruction of farms and the rustling of cattle to instigate the farmers/herders conflict and many other nefarious activities.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses have indeed decided that enough is enough for Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as the intelligence at our disposal indicates the coming of Armageddon in Nigeria if the federal government and the international community does not take urgent steps to thwart the move by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“We are consequently calling on the United States of America to declare Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as an enemy of Nigeria and humanity. We call on the international community as well to hold him solely responsible for any untoward incident that would lead to loss of lives in Nigeria before, during and after the general elections.

“Worthy of mention that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has also activated, as part of the recruitment of mercenaries from some francophone countries to carry out coordinated attacks in some states in North West Nigeria, as well as some politicians from the zone. These mercenaries are present in Nigeria at the moment, and they are busy plotting on how best to carry out their evil agenda.

“The world must know that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo wants to destroy Nigeria seeing that he can no longer have his way in issues of national concern. And this is evident in his numerous failed attempt to hoodwink the general public into supporting a particular candidate who has signed a pact with him.

“This is a clarion call as well as an SOS to the relevant organs in the international community to act as a matter of necessity to question the ignoble Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who has pretended to be the messiah that Nigeria needs in the critical point of our existence.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses desire that our nascent democracy is protected from enemies of humanity like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. The time to act is now to forestall the impending disaster waiting to happen in Nigeria.”