Protesters seek prosecution of Jonah Jang, TY Danjuma over Jos Killings

Hundreds of protesters this morning besieged the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force to demand the immediate prosecution of a former Governor of Plateau State and now a serving Senator, Jonah Jang and elder stateman, General Theophilus Danjuma over the recent killings in three local Governments area of Plateau state.

The protesters under the aegis of the Middlebelt Peace Network said all so far arrested in connection with the killings in the state must be made to name those for whom they run errands.

The leader of the Network, Jayeola Mohammed said It is imperative that President Muhammadu Buhari gives a marching order for security agencies to search upwards in the hierarchy of the killings

She said, “Our fellow good people of Nigeria, we express our heartfelt condolence on the loss of life in our beloved state even as we pray that such disaster no longer befalls our dear nation.

“The kind of loss recorded in the state in matter of hours should not be the case even in a declared war situation.

“It is encouraging that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration would not rest until the murderers and their sponsors are brought to justice.

“It is a promise we have vowed to hold Mr. President to because of the sheer wantonness and mindlessness of the killing. Fulfilment of President Buhari’s promise will ensure that bloodthirsty demons behind this evil are no longer to operate in any part of country going forward.

“However, we believe that to be able to bring perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book, it is time to do away with political correctness and go after the sponsors that are already known to law enforcement agencies.

“To this end, we want to draw Mr President’s attention to the culpability of the former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang in the recent outbreak of crisis in Plateau State.

“Senator Jang is embittered by the many court cases for which he is afraid he will end up in prison. It must be noted that these round killings only began after his predecessor, Senator Joshua Dariye, was sent to prison in spite of being a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His fears were heightened by the knowledge that he is a guaranteed candidate for prison.

“As a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jang had also vowed to make the state uncomfortable for his successor and the APC government.

” He further promised to stop Your Excellency from being re-elected in 2019 following which the PDP anointed him as a point man to whom much resources were assigned by some PDP chieftains in Adamawa and Rivers state to help him actualize his vow.

Jayeola said the network has uncovered plots by Senator Jang to extinguish the peace of Plateau State and replace same with anguish and despair.

“For this satanic purpose he has earmarked the sum of one billion naira to arm youths and children for another round of violence after the recent killings in the state.

“It is common knowledge on the streets of the towns in Plateau State that the former governor had used the assigned resources to procure arms and ammunitions for hired thugs in the state. The ranks of these thugs were further swollen with the importation of mercenaries to carry out the recent attacks.

“These killing of innocent people is meant to undermine the credential of the current administration at the centre, which has security of life and property as a cardinal point on its agenda.

“The thinking is that once they can add Plateau state the other states where their bloodthirsty coven incessantly kills people they will be able to accuse President Buhari of having failed to deliver on his election promises.

“It must be regrettably pointed out that human life cannot and must not be devalued by making killing people part of a political game.

“While we appreciate the efforts being made to ensure that there is a stop to the killings in Plateau state and the perpetrators brought to book, a good start is to immediately arrest Senator Jonah Jang to assist law enforcement agencies with information on his role in the wanton waste of human life that was recorded in Plateau state.

“He would be useful in identifying other people that are stoking the fire of destruction.

“Those arrested in connection with the killings must be made to name those for whom they run errands.

“It is imperative that Mr. President gives a marching order for security agencies to search upwards in the hierarchy of the killing”she said

Commissioner of Police,Esa Ogbu who received the protesters on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris urged them to assist the Nigeria Police Force and other security stakeholders with information that will help them in discovering persons or group of persons responsible for causing mayhem in the country.

He urged all Nigerians to continue to be law abiding and continue to intensify prayers for sustained peace in the country.