Providing affordable housing, the Big Homes option

According to NOI Polls’ 2014 National Survey, 31 percent of adult Nigerians live in their personal houses; built, bought or inherited. To fill up the deficit, the country needs a minimum of N56 trillion, according to the estimate.

Major issues that continue to affect housing in Nigeria include inadequate access to finance, slow administrative procedures, the high cost of land registration, and titling. Even some Government policies on housing in Nigeria are not favourable.

Just recently, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said the major challenges of housing development in the country are financing, affordability and acceptability.

In his words: “Majority of the estates are not occupied due to inadequate infrastructure, which discourages people who are interested in owning property.

“Let us also understand that financing is not only the problem, there are many others, there is the issue of affordability and also that of acceptability.

“We have empty houses in many states of the federation, why are they not occupied, can people afford them; if they can afford them, do they like the way they were built?

“It is a problem, we must connect and build to the taste of the home taker, I think the financing and infrastructure problem will remain with us as long as we live.’’

The problem of inadequate housing for the teeming population of approximately 180 million is getting even more complicated. As at 1991, Nigeria was said to have a housing deficit of 7 million units.

Twenty-four years down the line, the deficit has skyrocketed by about 250 percent according to statistics.

The housing deficit at the moment is put at 17 million units.

High costs of land and building materials have been identified as main impediments to the construction of housing units in the country. Recent estimates showed that Nigeria needs 17 million plots of land to meet her 17 million housing shortfall.

