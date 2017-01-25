Public Schools: Bayelsa sets up education safety corp

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has set up a Special Education Safety Corp ahead of the compulsory boarding sc‎heme of the government which commences next month.

The governor who announced this while handing over four refurbished Armoured Personnel Carrier to the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigerian Police Force in Yenagoa said their task would be to provide security for all public schools in the state with the support of the law enforcement agencies.

According to him, members of the corp will be saddled with the responsibility of providing guard and surveillance security for government owned schools, facilities and students.

Dickson said “If we are going to keep young people about five hundred to one thousand, then it is important we start planning and thinking of how to protect them and the facilities provided which we have started installing all across the state.

The governor explained further that the proactive measure is taking to avoid what happened in other places ‎and stressed that as a caring government the safety of pupils in its various schools is dear to its heart.

He ‎added that members of the corp will be giving proper orientation by security agencies in order to properly guide them in their line of duty and ensure they have a seamless operation.

The Education Safety Corp is headed by Captain Aleibiri Mezeh