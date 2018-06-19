Redeemers begin political campaign towards 2019

In what many have described as an unprecedented move, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has flagged of its political awareness campaign tagged’ Let My People Vote.’

According to Pastor Ola Adejubee, the Assistant Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 1 who is also the coordinator of the initiative, the programme is the vision of the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye.

It all started on January 6, 2017 during the annual ministers thanksgiving. In his opening remarks, Pastor Adeboye jolted the ministers when he instructed them to go and collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

If the above statement came as a surprise to the ministers, they became dumbfounded when in August last year, during the RCCG annual ministers conference, Pastor Adeboye asked them to go and join any political party of their choice. This time, it was with an emotion-laden voice.

On 15 June, 2018 a political awareness conference tagged ‘Let My People Vote’ that signaled the beginning of what many described as a revolutionary move by arguably the fastest growing church in the world began.

The speakers were Apostle Alex Bamgbola, Chairman of Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria, Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Evangelism; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, represented the National Christian Elders Forum.

Pastor Ilesanmi, RCCG Region 2 Evangelist represented the National Overseer of the church. The consensus amongst all the speakers was that Christian should play very active role in the process that would lead to a new political dispensation in 2019.

The conference ended with participants having great expectations and eagerly awaiting the role they would play in midwifing the birth of a new Nigeria.