Report: Police discover drugs in DJ Olu’s car

Substances believed to be hard drugs were reportedly recovered by the Lagos state police command from the car where Gbemiga Abiodun, better known as DJ Olu, was found dead.

The 25-year-old son of oil magnate, Dapo Abiodun, was found unconscious in his car a few days ago alongside a friend identified as Chime Amaechi.

According to PUNCH, operatives from the Ikoyi police division had received a distress call that two young men were lying lifeless in a BMW car in the underground garage of an apartment in Banana Island.

The duo was reportedly found with blood coming out of their noses and mouths.

Their corpses have been taken to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital morgue for a post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.

Edgar Imohimi, Lagos state acting commissioner of police, was quoted to have confirmed the incident, saying: “They were found dead in the garage. Some substances suspected to be drugs were found in the vehicle. But in any case, autopsies would be carried out to know the cause of death. There were no marks of violence on their bodies. Let the autopsies explain the cause of death. The substances will also be

“But in any case, autopsies would be carried out to know the cause of death. There were no marks of violence on their bodies. Let the autopsies explain the cause of death. The substances will also be analysed. We need expert opinion and it is being done.”

When asked about the autopsy conducted on Tagbo Umeike, a friend of Davido who died a few days earlier, he said, “It will be out soon. Investigation is in top gear”.

Although actress Caroline Danjuma had accused the artiste of being complicit in Umeike’s death, Davido denied any involvement.

The singer, who was nominated for Best African Act at the 2017 MTV EMAs, on Monday dedicated his two AFRIMMA awards to his “two brothers“.

