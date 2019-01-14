Resign ‘if not aware’ of plot to arraign CJN Onnoghen, Frank Urges Buhari

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately resign his position for claiming ignorance about the wicked plot to forcefully remove the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen through a kangaroo false asset declaration trial.

Frank in a statement in Abuja, said that since Buhari has for long appeared unaware of his sacred duties and position as President, he should relinquish his seat so that Nigerians can look for a president that “will be aware and conscious about critical national issues that often emanate from the presidency.

He noted that it was preposterous and unimaginable for an anonymous aide of the President to have sponsored a report in an online media to the effect that the President is not “aware” of the planned trial of the CJN at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He also flayed the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, for denying reports that Buhari has demanded the resignation of Onnoghen whereas the germane issue was the illegal plot to intimidate and humiliate the head of a critical arm of government, ahead of the upcoming elections.

He said: “Why should Nigerians continue to sustain and maintain a President who assumed office over three years ago but never is aware of actions emanating from his official table?

“I strongly believe that Nigerians have got the chance to correct this apparent amnesia in the presidency by voting for a more capable and fully aware presidential candidate in February.

“We cannot continue to operate under this lifeless and unaware administration,” he stated.

He further stated that Buhari has continued to make Nigeria a laughing by his persistent claim of lack of awareness even when his very orders were being fragrantly disobeyed as President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces by Service Chiefs, heads of the Department of State Services and the Inspector General of Police who are under his control.

He said: “Nigerians have not forgotten how the orders of Buhari that the military high command should relocate to Maiduguri on assumption of office were never obeyed.

“When the DSS invaded the residence of serving Justices and judges under the cover of night and broke down their doors, the Presidency claimed Buhari was not aware of the illegal and unthinkable action that was unbecoming of a security agency in a democracy.

“When the National Assembly was invaded by the DSS in an attempt to forcefully remove the presiding officers of the Senate, the presidency claimed Buhari never gave the orders.

“When the President ordered the IGP to relocate to Benue State in efforts to stem the rising tide of bloodletting in that state by suspected herdsmen, the IGP refused and the President denied knowledge of the refusal.

“All these show that the President lacks integrity. A President that cannot take responsibility for simple government actions cannot be said to possess any iota of integrity.

“A self-acclaimed anti-corruption czar who is not aware that his former SGF, Babachir Lawal, accused of monumental corruption, is today not facing trial in any court cannot be said to be a man of integrity.

“He cannot also claim not to be aware that Lawal has been appointed as a member of his re-election campaign committee.

“He cannot claim not to be aware that two of his serving appointees have been accused of certificate forgery and not performing the one year mandatory youth service programme respectively.”

He added that persistent claims that the President is not aware of major actions of the present administration give credence to the position of the Wife of the President, Aisha, that two or three persons have since hijacked the presidency. “Yet the President is not aware?”