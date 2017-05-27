RIVERS AT 50: Proposed award not meant to validate Amaechi’s looting of Rivers treasury-Rivers Government

The Rivers State government says it is pleased with the rejection of a proposed State award by a former governor of the State, and current Minister for Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.

Dr Austin Tam-George, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication who disclosed this in a statement, said that given Amaechi’s “sanctimonious statement of rejection” of the award, the Rivers State Government is compelled to explain circumstances surrounding the proposed award.

He said the fact was that the Rivers State Government never set out to honour Mr Amaechi for any meritorious service to the State during his time as governor.

“As part of the events of the State’s Golden Jubilee celebration, the State government accepted the recommendation of

the organizing committee that a variety of awards be given to different categories of individuals who have earned a place in the history of the State.There is a category of the awards designated for former governors of the State. And as a former governor, Mr Amaechi fell automatically in that category,” the Information Commissioner said.

He said the award was not in any way meant as a validation of Amaechi’s “horrendous” administration.

“Mr Amaechi was personally indicted for stealing billions of public funds during his time in office, by a court-approved panel of inquiry set up by the state government. The government will soon initiate a prosecutorial process against him in multiple jurisdictions, in Nigeria and abroad. And no award would have stopped that process.

“We must confess that as a government, we wrestled with the moral horror of giving any kind of award to a man whose government was no better than a criminal syndicate. Mr Amaechi may be a scoundrel of history, but he was once a governor of the state. The proposed award was to serve as a sad acknowledgement of the especially dark place he occupies in our State’s otherwise illustrious history,” Tam-George said.

He said Amaechi’s rejection of the award is a huge moral relief for the Governor Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers State.