Rivers Re-Run Elections: Indicted INEC staff to be prosecuted

Employees of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicted by a joint investigative panel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), for different infractions, will face prosecution, the commission has said.

Prince Solomon Soyebi, National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Soyebi’s statement came after a meeting of top officials of the commission to consider several issues pertaining to the conduct of elections in the country. He said in the statement:

“Further to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s resolve to brief the public on its major decisions, we are pleased inform you that the Commission met today, considered several issues and took three major decisions.

“The Commission received the Report of the Joint Police/DSS Special Investigation Panel on the Rivers State Re-Run elections of 10th December 2016. From the Report, we gathered that the Police have concluded their investigations and 25 INEC staff who were indicted will be prosecuted. The Commission has resolved to fully co-operate with the Police in this process. In addition and without prejudice to their prosecution, the indicted INEC staff will also face the Commission’s internal disciplinary process. The Commission wishes to reiterate very clearly that it will not shield any of its staff that engages in any conduct that will undermine the integrity of the electoral process”.

He said INEC also considered the report of its Administrative Inquiry into the 10th December, 2016 Rivers State Re-Run elections and accepted its recommendations that all the 28 indicted staff should face internal disciplinary action for gross misconduct, dereliction of duty and negligence.

The Commission, he said, also accepted the recommendation to commend a number of ad-hoc and permanent staff, as well as security officials who performed exceptionally well under very difficult circumstances of the elections.

“In particular, Prof Ralph Echebiri and Prof. Oji O. Ekemankama both of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike who served in Rivers West and East Senatorial Districts respectively; Aguna Isaac and Ademola Oluwatoba of the National Youth Service Corps, who served as Presiding Officers; and the Divisional Police Officer of Phalga at the time of the election, for his exemplary conduct and professionalism. The Commission will offer the two youth corps members automatic employment at the Commission on completion of their service. The Commission further accepted for immediate implementation, several recommendations that will improve the electoral process. Arising from the lessons learnt, the Commission will carry out a major overhaul of the entire Rivers State INEC office,” Soyebi said in the statement.

He disclosed that the Commission has also approved the time-able and schedule of activities for the Anambra State governorship election, scheduled for Saturday 18th November, 2017.