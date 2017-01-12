Rivers Re-run Elections: Rivers PDP accuse Police of arresting and harassing 21 INEC staff to implicate Wike

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Nigerian Police of arresting 21 ad-hoc staff of the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State, and transferring them to Abuja where they are presently being detained and harassed in order to compel them to implicate Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The party in a statement signed by Jerry Needam, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to chairman of the PDP in the state, said it was informed by a source that 24 hours after the 15 man panel set up by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to investigate the alleged violence during the December 10, 2016, re-run election in Rivers State visited the State Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, in Government House, Port Harcourt, 21 ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who took part in the legislative re-run election in the State and served in areas where candidates of the PDP won, were arrested on Wednesday night and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, in Port Harcourt.

The party added that the arrested individuals were transferred to Abuja on Thursday afternoon and they are being forced to confess receiving money from Governor Wike, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidates, which the Police and the All Progressives Congress, APC, alleged was responsible for the victory of the PDP in the re-run election in the state.

“According to the source at the State CID, more arrests would be made and those arrested will be transferred to Abuja and paraded during a press conference that would be organized by the Police High Command, in conjunction with the top leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“This latest development undoubtedly, is a confirmation of the fact that the Police committee led by its chairman, Mr. Damain Okoro, that arrived the State yesterday, Wednesday, January 11, 2017, is on a mission of witch-hunt against the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the PDP leadership and candidates of the party, who emerged victorious in the December 10, re-run election in Rivers State,” the statement said.

The party said although, the Police authorities have not made pretense about their biased role in issues surrounding the re-run elections in the State, with the premature sack of six of their men attached Governor Wike and their refusal to question the conduct of Akin Fakorede, commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) during the election, their attitude is of much concern particularly its portent for “our democracy and the image of the Police and other security forces who swore oath of allegiance of neutrality and to defend, protect and respect the provisions of the constitution of Nigeria, and rights of all citizens, and who are maintained by tax payers’ money, not only those of the APC, but all Nigerians”.

“It is unfortunate that the Police under the current Inspector General of Police, IGP, have so abused their constitutional responsibilities and have now turned into a security arm of a political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“The PDP would have expected the Police to be more professional, objective, apolitical, and uphold the tenets of the constitution and regulations as contained in the Electoral Act, relating to the role of security agencies in an election.

“Regrettably, the Police in the case of Rivers State have become a tool of witch-hunt by the federal government and certain Rivers politicians of the APC,” the party said in the statement.

It called on well-meaning Nigerians to rise against what it described as an ugly trend and abuse of responsibility by the Police high command and the All Progressives Congress leadership in trying to silence the opposition by wrongly indicting innocent citizens, the Rivers State government and leaders of the PDP in the State.