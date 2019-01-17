Road Transport Owners, INEC sign MoU on election logistics

The Executive President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU ) for the movement of logistics on the forthcoming General Election.

INEC National Chairman,Professor Mamood Yakubu was represented by his Political Adviser, Smith Sylvester, at the official signing of the MoU which held at the National Headquarters of RTEAN inAbuja.

The INEC chairman who spoke through Smith said the signing of the MoU is important to the commission for the movement of their logistics because INEC can not afford to fail Nigerians.

He said INEC have full trust in RTEAN as employers of labour in providing the much needed vehicles for the logistics in the forthcoming election.

Responding, the Executive President of RTEAN, Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo thank INEC and promised to delivered to the benefit of Nigerians and the commission.

Osakpamwan Eriyo said base on the MOU entered into, his leadership has purchased three hundred Buses and hundred Hilux that will be distributed to it state branches across the country.

He also debunked any faction in the Union saying that, “both myself, my Executives and the former President, Musa Isiwele are working in one accord, no rift between us at all.”

Professor Mahmood Yakubu will officially and personally meet with the Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo leadership of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria today Friday, 18th January, 2019 at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.