Row in Senate over Magu’s confirmation

The plan to conduct the screening of the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today is causing confusion at the Senate.

The lawmakers are currently in a close-door executive session over the matter.

It was reliably learnt that the usual pre-session meeting of the principal officers, which holds at the Senate President’s office, was rowdy this morning as senators were said to have engaged themselves in a shouting match.

A source who witnessed the clash said the Leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume and Senator Dino Melaye, who was alleged to be against Magu’s confirmation, specifically engaged themselves at the meeting.

Although the screening had been listed on the Order Paper as part of activities at the chamber today, it is uncertain if the exercise will hold due to the latest development.

Details later… – PUNCH