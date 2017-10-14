Rumoured injection against monkeypox: Bayelsa suspends all health activities in schools

The Bayelsa State Government on Friday announced the suspension of all forms of medical outreach program in public and private schools throughout the state.

The decision, according to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, at a joint press briefing with his Health Commissioner, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, was sequel to the scare of a purported injection given to students against the viral ‘MonkeyPox’ disease,

He said the government will monitor the situation and ensure strict compliance while urging the management of schools to verify the identity of those who come around there premises for one thing or the other.

Iworiso-Markson described as deliberate misinformation the development which has led to the panic and withdrawal of students by parents from schools and stressed that their is no such thing happening.

Speaking also,.. Etebu debunked the rumour, saying it is unhealthy and called on parents to return their children back to schools as the government is on top of the situation.

“I want to say that there is no vaccination against ‘MonkeyPox’. So proprietors of schools should not allow any stranger to come and administer such on their pupils. Anyone dressed in Army uniform, clinical or lab cloth injecting children should be reported”.

“The rumor is unhealthy and we condemn it. As a government we are on top of the case and we will get to the root of where this falsehood emanated from” he said.