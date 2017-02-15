Sack of police officers attached to Wike politically motivated – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to reconsider the fate of the six police officers dismissed over alleged unprofessional conduct during legislative rerun elections in Rivers.

Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Makarfi described the dismissal of the officers who were hitherto attached to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers as “politically motivated.”

The Nigeria Police Force in January announced the dismissal of the six officers.

It alleged that the officers, all aides of Governor Wike, violated clear instructions handed down to them during the December 10, 2016 legislative rerun elections in Rivers.

According to the police, the officers breached the force’s rules to be of good conduct and desist from escorting politically exposed persons to the polling units throughout the period of the election.

The dismissed officers are Eyong Victor, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor.

They were also accused of misusing the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237 while in the convoy of Mr. Wike on election day.

Makarfi said that the decision was biased and should be reconsidered for the sake of justice.