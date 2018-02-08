Sack Police involved in Benin death, ANEEJ urges IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), has been urged to fish out the policemen who allegedly murdered a young man in Benin City on Tuesday.

This call was made by the NGO, ANEEJ, in a statement signed on its behalf by Charles Iyare, its Human Rights Officer. The statement read in part:

“The death of a young man from the bullets of the police in Benin is very sad. This comes just after the hue and cry over the reformation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

“We plead with the authorities that this case should not be swept under the carpet and made to go away without some heavy sanctions for the police men involved. Let the Nigerian police continue to weed from its rank and file these trigger-happy policemen, and prosecute them”.