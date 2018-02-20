Sanusi to herdsmen: Obey anti-grazing law

Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, says herdsmen should obey the anti-open grazing law in the states where it has been enacted.

Sanusi said this on Monday while speaking at a meeting with Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, security agencies and interest groups, in the Ado-Ekiti.

The emir was represented by Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano who said his mission to the state was not about politics but for peaceful coexistence among the people.

He also commended Fayose for promoting peace in the state.

“My mission is not politics; it is about peace and peaceful coexistence of our nation. I am standing here for the Emir and I am the sardauna of Kano,” Shekarau said.

“The emir mandated me to come here with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) and find out how we can work amicably.

“He feels that as a patron of the group, he must ensure peace. He praised governor Fayose for promoting peace.

“The law governor Fayose enacted is the best to defend the rights of farmers and cattle breeders. Whoever crosses the red line should be dealt with, as the law provides. Breeders should obey the rules of the communities they reside.”

On his part, Fayose said the state is interested in the welfare of everyone.

“Our interest is peace. As we are interested in the welfare of everybody, we must not allow criminal elements to go free,” the governor said.

“Our relationship goes beyond cows. We must respect each other and we will cooperate to achieve results. We want Ekiti to be a shining example. Anybody who needs to be charged to court or fined will be so disciplined.”

Also speaking, Muhammadu Kiruwa, national president of MACBAN, said he was impressed that the governor called for a meeting.

“I am really impressed with the governor for organising this meeting. Some state governors would just sit in their offices and not being proactive like governor Fayose. Some misconceptions that I personally had against the governor have been cleared now,” Kiruwa said.

“I can say it categorically that Governor Fayose is a true leader of his people. He is definitely a lover of all groups, including the Fulani. I can say he is the Sarkin Fulani of Ekiti state.

“He is a peaceful leader and represents hope for all. We align ourselves with the grazing law, as made by the Ekiti state government because it protects the interest of all parties.”

