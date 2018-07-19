Saraki, Secondus, Ortom, others meeting; “was a convergence of notable Nigerians.” – Ologbondiyan

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus and a presidential aspirant under PDP, Sule Lamido on Wednesday held a closed door meeting in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Other notable politicians that attended the meeting included the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed; his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom; a former PDP Chairman who also led the new-PDP bloc in the All Progressives Congress, Kawu Baraje; and the PDP Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan. among others.

Sources at the meeting said though some of the politicians had joined the eighth fidau prayer for Baraje’s late mother, Aishat, they later converged at Saraki’s house where they were joined by other politicians such as Lamido, Secondus and others who did not attend the fidau.

Ologbondiyan confirmed the meeting, saying it was a “brotherhood meeting.”

He, however, said that they also discussed political issues.

According to him, they discussed how to move Nigeria forward.

He said, “It is a brotherhood meeting. Our leaders met and they shared thoughts on the future of Nigeria and how to improve on the living condition of Nigeria and how to make Nigeria a better place for all to live in.

“It was a convergence of notable Nigerians.”