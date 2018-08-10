Saraki will definitely be impeached, says Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the Senate President Bukola Saraki will “definitely” be impeached.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Oshiomhole said Saraki will not only be removed but the party will work hard to ensure that he is defeated in his senatorial district in 2019.

He said Saraki’s political dynasty in Kwara state would be destroyed.

“He (Saraki) failed to understand that the Nigeria national project is more complicated and is not that easy. He will not only be impeached, we will work hard to have him defeated as a senator in his own senatorial zone come 2019,” he said.

“The people of Kwara state are fed up with Saraki and we are fed up with Bukola… Sarki will not be the first to be impeached and I doubt if he is going to be the last but definitely he will be impeached according to law and according to the democratic norms , the only way senator Saraki can avoid impeachment is for him to do what is honourable, which again leads to the issue of character.”

The ruling party has been mounting pressure on the senate president to step down after he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but Saraki has vowed to remain in office.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Nigeria’s number three citizen said he would only relinquish his position if two-thirds of the senate removes him.