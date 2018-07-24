SDP issues Omisore certificate of return, charges him on poverty reduction

National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae has stated that the current administration in Osun state has woefully failed the people leaving massive poverty amongst the citizens.

Falae who stated this Monday through the Deputy National Chairman of the Party, Mallam Ishaq Abdul when the party issued a certificate of return to Senator Iyiola Omisore, winner of the primary election conducted at the weekend to determine the party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming September governorship election.

He noted that arrears of many months of salary have not been paid to the workers assuring party faithfuls that SDP would take over the reins of leadership in the state with a view of turning the state around after the September governorship election.

According to him, given the pedigree and experience of the candidate of the party, Senator Omisore would not just be a governor but would impact positively in the lives of the people in consonance with the ideals of the party.

“You are going to be riding the white horse to the government House in Osun state. Your excellency we feel as a party , your experience, your pedigree, your antecedent, that you are the man for the job and the people of Osun state deserve this person with the knowledge to turn the state around because the government in place has failed the people. I was there practically, salary has not been paid. So many things, I saw poverty with my own eyes and I believe that you are not just going there to be a governor but you are there to put smile and rich peoples lives and that is what the party represents and that is the focus and vision if the party.”

Also National Secretary of the party, Mallam Shehu Gavan stated that the party’s direct primaries which produced Omisore demonstrated that Nigerians were tired of the delegate system of conducting primaries which shortchanges some party members

He noted that Senator Iyiola Omisore won in a landslide stressing that out of the three people who contested in the primaries he polled 123,485 votes to defeat his runner-up who polled 1,802 voted while the third person scored 1,637 votes.

For us at tbe SDP this is a very serious land mark . We have set the stage for transparency on the conduct of elections and we promised Nigerians that we will conduct free and fair elections devoid of imposition, recklessness and so on an so forth. Coming from a background where candidates are being imposed , we thought that SDP should have a paradigm shift and this is the definition of the paradigm shift .”

I want to draw to the attention of all Nigerians that this is the symbol of the SDP today. Our aim is to create an environment for every Nigerian to have a sense of belonging, a sense if participation and indeed we about to state that Osun state stands as a reference point . We are glad that the exercise was free and fair , we glad that the security agencies witnessed it; we are glad the INEC headquarters had sent representatives, we are glad that the exercise was completely free and fair, completely devoid of crisis.

He stated that the party welcomes anybody who want to aspire on its platform stressing that in the case of Osun it has fulfilled it’s promise without imposing candidate on the people.

He expressed the confidence that “going by the result of the primaries SDP would win the governorship election in Osun state noting that the emergence if Omisore was not a fluke by through hard work.

The candidate did not emerge through dream but through hard work; he is a household name in Osun state, not just in Osun but Nigeria. He was in the Senate, he was a deputy governor . Si he is not a new face , he is not a greenhorn, he is a serious politician that is known and therefore is not a surprise considering the gap in the results,” Gabam said.

He promised that the party will back the candidate during his campaigns and urged him to connect the party headquarters to deal with any exigency that will lead the party to victory.

Responding, the SDP flag bearer , Omisore said he would win in a landslide in the state, lamenting that Osun is deplorable state as there are no health facilities while it has continued to be highest salary owing state in the country.

Omisore said it is unreasonable to tax the citizens without first creating jobs for the people promising that his government will first ensure that citizen are employed before being taxed.

He stated that the state suffers from acute wastes under the APC government alleging that certain projects were merely used to siphon state funds.

He promised that his government would plug the wastes to enable it save the necessary funds to develop the state.