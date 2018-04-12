Secondus asks EU to prevent INEC from ‘rigging’ 2019 election

Uche Secondus, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says emerging signs shows that 2019 election might be rigged.

Speaking when he played host to a delegation of European Union led by Ketil Karlsen, head of the organisation in Nigeria, on Thursday, the opposition leader alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to truncate the nation’s democracy.

He then appealed to EU and other international partners to put pressure on the government and INEC for a free, fair and credible election.

“What we see is marshal system of framing up opposition leaders and trying to intimidate them. They are not ready to observe the rule of law and there is no democracy without rule of law,” he said.

“We conducted election in 2015, the party and the presidential candidate did not go to court, we had a smooth transition because we believe in the rule of law.

“Nigeria as the largest black nation in the globe cannot afford crisis because of the huge effect it would have on the continent and the entire global democratic community if democracy is truncated.”

He said the visit happened at an appropriate time given that President Muhammadu Buhari has just indicated interest to re-contest in 2019.