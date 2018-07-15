Secondus: Buhari’s government will refund every kobo of Abacha Loot when we take over in 2019

Uche Secondus, national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of committing “mother of corruption” with repatriated Abacha Loot.

He said this during a meeting with the state executive of the PDP ahead of a meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Secondus castigated the anti-corruption war of the president, saying the government would be held accountable if PDP wins in 2019.

“They said they are fighting corruption and the mother of corruption is being perpetrated under this government, ” he said.

“Abacha’s looted funds withdrawn and being given out to people; that is the mother of all corruption.

“How on earth will a government engage in mother of corruption? Abacha’s loot money has been withdrawn from the banks and being given to cronies.

“We want to assure President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress that they will be held accountable. That is mother of corruption.

“No government will put money in baskets and start sharing. When PDP takes over in 2019, we will ask them to refund every kobo of Abacha’s loot. It is primitive to be spending money without proper appropriation.

“I believe that the money is meant for the APC government election in 2019 and they have started using it. If they do, when we take over, we will probe it.”