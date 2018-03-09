Secondus: Men have failed! One day Nigeria shall have a female president

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says Nigerian will have a woman as president “one day”.

The PDP chairman said on Thursday that men in leadership positions have failed “over the years”.

He urged women in the country to vie for political offices to better political participation.

Secondus gave the advice in Abuja at an event organised by the office of the woman leader of the PDP as part of the activities marking the International Women’s Day.

He said women in the country had been quiet for too long, blaming the failure of men on the inaction of women.

According to him, unless women play an active role in governance, the country would not make the desired progress.

“I see a country where women participate in the highest level of politics, since we have failed as men have over the years. One day, we shall have a woman president,” he said.

“I apologise to women on behalf of men who had been saddled with state responsibility over the years and failed to deliver on their mandates.

“The struggle for the emancipation of women must continue. We urge women to take advantage of the party’s constitution provision that makes interest form for any elective office free for women.

“Women should be courageous enough to contest for any elective office ranging from counsellorship to presidency.”

The chairman charged women to ensure that only the ‘people’s government’ get into power in the 2019 general election.

He further encouraged women not to be intimidated but to come out en masse to vote and stand firm to defend their votes.

Secondus said the outcome of the 2019 general election is largely dependent on the role of women.