Secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu begins before Justice Binta Nyako

Binta Nyako, justice of the federal high court, Abuja, on Tuesday, shut journalists out of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Initially, journalists were not allowed to enter the court’s premises, but after much hassle they were let in.

However, they were consigned to the back, and a wall of fabric was created between them and the dramatis personae – a development which made it difficult to monitor the proceedings.

Earlier, a group of pro-Biafra protesters in Jewish garments had besieged the court, demanding that the trial of Kanu be in the open.

But security did not allow the protesters to enter the court – a situation which generated a cacophony.

In December 2015, Nyako had granted the request of the federal government, which is prosecuting Kanu, to shield its witnesses in the trial.

Kanu is facing charges of treason alongside three other members of IPOB.