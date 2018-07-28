Security siege, plot to impeach me, Saraki – Ekweremadu

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Friday revealed that the security siege on his home and that of Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday, was actually plotted to impeach him and Saraki in their absence.

He disclosed that plans had been hatched to impeach him and the senate president by “a tiny number” of senators.

Ekweremadu spoke at his Enugu residence when his supporters from the Enugu West Senatorial District and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party came to welcome him from Abuja.

He said, “They wanted to remove us with a tiny number – what they wanted was to remove us and stop the defections.

“The earlier that we admit that this is democracy, the better for all of us. You can’t use military tactics in a democracy.”

Shedding light on what transpired at the National Assembly, Ekweremadu maintained that it was an attempt to impeach him and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in a bid to stop the defections of some the All Progressives Congress senators.

Ekweremadu warned that democratic governance in Nigeria was being threatened by the actions of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

He added that there was an ongoing struggle to sustain democratic rule in Nigeria.

“What happened in Abuja was a major assault on democracy and this is the second time it has happened. The struggle we are involved in now is a struggle to sustain democracy and all Nigerians should come together in this struggle,” he said.

Noting that the fundamental human rights of Nigerians were being trampled upon by the Federal Government, the deputy senate president added, “unfortunately those of us who are asking that the right thing be done are being hounded

“Nigerians are entitled to their fundamental human rights – Nigeria is a beautiful country with a lot of potential but the way things are going now, even our friends in the international community are worried.”

The senator insisted that he would not allow the Buhari administration to prevail over him.

“I will be 56 years old this year, which is already higher than the life expectancy in the country so I am psychologically ready for them. I know it is not over but I am ready for them. I refuse to be intimidated,” he declared.

He blamed the Federal Government for not putting a stop to the killings in the country.

According to him, more killings are being recorded in parts of the North-West than in Benue State, yet the government has not been able to address the situation.

“We don’t value lives anymore – soldiers die, they conceal the fact that they are dead so that their families cannot ask for their entitlements,” he lamented.

Other members of the National Assembly from Enugu State accompanied Ekweremadu on the trip from Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonna, warned that any move made against Ekweremadu by the Federal Government would be deemed as an attack on the Igbo.

He said the Igbos would resist further attempts to persecute the deputy senate president.

Ogbonna reiterated that the Igbo would not fold their arms and watch the Federal Government victimise Ekweremadu, whom he described as the highest political office holder in Igboland.

“Igbos are very patient by nature, they can be very persevering, but they will not be pushed to the wall. Any attack on Ekweremadu is an attack on the Igbos and it will be resisted,” Ogbonna warned.

The Enugu State Ohanaeze leader expressed concerns that Buhari was fast turning into a dictator.

“What happened recently in Abuja was a display of tyranny – Nigeria’s democracy is turning into dictatorship. President Buhari was once a military dictator, he said he has changed into a democrat but what is happening now is dictatorship. This is not what we expected of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Ekweremadu’s supporters, including people from his Enugu West Senatorial District and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party, had earlier besieged the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to welcome him, chanting his praises for his ‘victory’ over the siege on his Abuja residence by security operatives.

The supporters, who brandished several banners, followed the lawmaker and his convoy all the way from the airport to his residence in the Independence Layout area of Enugu.