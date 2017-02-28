Senate to send ‘strong delegation’ to S’ Africa to protest attacks on Nigerians

The senate has resolved to send a strong delegation to South Africa to protest against the attacks on Nigerians in the country.

The upper legislative chamber took the decision after‎ Rose Oko, a senator from Cross River north, moved a motion urging it to intervene in the resurgence of xenophobic attacks.

In recent times, aggrieved South Africans have descended on Nigerians and their businesses.

The Nigerian Union in the country reported that pieces of property worth millions were destroyed in the attacks.

Responding to the development on Tuesday, the senate resolved, “to send a strong parliamentary delegation to the South African parliament to register its displeasure at the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians”.

It also condemned the attacks.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, had earlier warned the South Afric‎an government against the attacks, threatening consequences if they continue.

SOURCE: The Cable