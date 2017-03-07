Senate upturns Nigerian Customs vehicle duty ultimatum

The Senate has passed a resolution directing the Nigerian Customs Service to halt its plan to penalise Nigerians who do not pay duties on their vehicles within one month.

The resolution, on Tuesday, followed a motion by the Deputy Leader, Bala Na’Allah, who said the new Customs policy was “a serious matter”.

In his contribution, Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, said it was not possible to import vehicle without clearance or “collaboration” of the Customs.

The Senate resolved that Customs halt actions until the agency appears before its Committee on Customs.

Senate President Saraki Saraki said it was the responsibility of the senate to ensure welfare of Nigerians.

Customs had threatened to impound vehicles without duty papers, and to prosecute their owners.