Senator Adamu: I’m not plotting to remove Saraki… he’s like my son

Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, says Senate President Bukola Saraki is like his son, denying being involved in the alleged plot to remove him.

On Thursday, Obinna Ogba, senator representing Ebonyi central, laid before the senate what he called “evidence” of Adamu’s plot to oust Saraki.

But speaking with reporters hours after the statement of Ogba, Adamu said he found what transpired at the chamber amusing.

Maintaining that he is not interested in Saraki’s office, the Nasarawa senator said it is not logical for anyone to suggest that he wants to move against the senate president.

“A colleague called me and drew my attention to what happened on the floor of the senate today. It is amusing but very saddening at the same time,” the statement read.

“I am not in anyway after Saraki. Saraki is like a son to me. I had the right to contest for the senate president seat three years ago when the 8th senate was inaugurated, but I never did because I wasn’t interested.

“It is therefore, not logical for anyone to say I’m interested in the seat now, and will be planning to destabilise the senate. To achieve what? For what purpose? It is not right for anyone to make such unfounded insinuations.

“We are almost three years in office, the election year is drawing nearer, and I think anyone thinking of upstaging the leadership of the senate for any reason will only be fighting a lost battle because it is not what should naturally occupy the mind of any serious-minded lawmaker.”

Adamu challenged those who levelled the allegations against him to provide “incontrovertible facts” to prove the allegations.

“As for me, let me repeat that I’m not in anyway after Saraki, I can’t be after Saraki, and I won’t do anything to upstage the leadership as being claimed because it’s a fruitless venture,” he said.

“But if I believe strongly in a cause, I stand by it. If I’ve offended anyone by my strong stand on some issues in the senate, it is in accordance with my conviction. I stand by it anytime. But talking of trying to cause disaffection in the senate is not an issue at all.

“Whatever we do in this world, we must be ready to bear our cross. I’m ready to bear mine. Anyone who knows me will say clearly that I’m not plotting to remove Saraki. Let them look for another thing to say.”