Senator Jajere heads 9-member fund raising committee for APC North-East Zone

Ahead of the North East Zonal Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Party’s National Secretary, Hon. Mai Mala Buni on Tuesday evening at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, inaugurated a high-level nine-member fund raising Committee for the North-East zone of the Party.

The fund raising Committee will be chaired by Sen. Alkali Abdulkadir Jajere.

According to the APC National Secretary, the success of the fundraising drive by the Committee will positively contribute to the success of the APC North East Zonal Congress.

Buni: “In carrying out this important task, the Committee must ensure that all critical stakeholders in the zone are contacted so that everybody is carried on board. We should avoid a situation where the activities of the committee are seen as selective and not all-inclusive. The success of the programme ahead of the Zonal congress squarely rest on the success of this committee. We have leaders in the North East who if contacted, will live up to expectation and do the needful to ensure that we succeed in the task ahead of us.”

Delivering a vote of thanks, Chairman of the fundraising Committee, Sen. Alkali Abdulkadir Jajere assured the Party of the Committee’s commitment to discharge the assignment with utmost responsibility and honesty.

Other members of the fundraising are APC Director of Administration, Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a; APC Director of Organisation, Abubakar Kari; Gen. Buaka Ishaya; Chief of Staff to the Adamawa State Governor, Alh. Abdulraham Abba; Chief of Staff to the Bauchi State Governor, Alh. Audu Sule Katagum; Alh. Ahmed Halilu Ciroma; APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, Engr. Iliyasu and Chairman Borno State APC Chapter, Hon. Ali Dalori (Secretary).