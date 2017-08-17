Senator Sani condemns attack on EFCC headquarters

Senator Shehu Sani on Wednesday has condemned the attack at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) in Abuja by gunmen.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central made his view on the attack known via his Twitter handle, @Shehusani. He said:

“The armed attack on the office of the EFCC as reported stands unreservedly condemned.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwajaren, said after the unfortunate incident that the gunmen left a death threat note for one of its detectives.

He disclosed that the intruders could not make their way into the complex because security guards on duty repelled them.

“A major security breach was recorded at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, 2017, as unknown gunmen attacked the office located at Wuse Zone 7, Abuja,” he said.

He said a group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 5am and began shooting into the premises, damaging vehicles parked in the premises in the process. However, the attack was repelled by guards on duty.

“The hoodlums escaped in a getaway vehicle but not without leaving a message; a white envelope dropped by the fleeing attackers was found to contain a death threat addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the commission. Ishaku who heads the foreign exchange malpractices fraud section is in charge of corruption investigation involving several politically exposed persons and retired military brass hats.

“The attack on the zone 7 office which houses the commission’s AMCON desk, procurement fraud and foreign exchange malpractices sections, is coming few weeks after another investigator, Austin Okwor was shot and wounded by unknown assailants in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.”

Uwujaren added that the incident had already been reported to the police for investigation.