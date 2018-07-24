BREAKING: Senators Melaye, Kwankwaso, Gemade, others defect to PDP

President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, has read a letter from 13 members of the All Progressives’ senators declaring their defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The lawmakers include Rabi’u Kwankwaso (Kano-Central), Dino Melaye (Kogi-West), Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo-South), Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo-Central), Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara-South), Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna-North), and Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun-Central).

Others are Usman Nafada (Gombe), Ibrahim Dambaba (Sokoto), Mohammed Shittu (Jigawa) Isa Misau (Bauchi) Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi) Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara) and Barnabas Gemade (Benue).

Also, Senator Abdul-Azeez Murtala-Nyako (Adamawa) who had earlier dumped the APC for the African Democratic Congress, also formalised his defection.

Saraki, while responding to the plea by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, for the defectors to rescind their decision, lambasted the APC.

SOURCE: The Punch