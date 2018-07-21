Seven aspirants withdraw from Osun PDP governorship primary

Seven of the 11 aspirants in the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election have withdrawn.

The politicians made their decision known on Saturday before the commencement of the exercise which is being overseen by Seriake Dickson, Bayelsa state governor.

Adejare Bello, Sunkanmi Akinlabi, Felix Jumoko, Ayoade Adewepo, Adeolu Durotoye, Jide Adeniji and Lere Akogun are the aspirants who stepped down from the race.

While announcing his withdrawal, Bello said: “I withdraw for peace and stability to reign and enable PDP to coast home victory in the coming election. Whichever way it goes, we should all team up and work for the party.”

Akinlabi, on the other hand, said he’s going along with the wish of the party and giving his support to Akin Ogunbiyi whom he described as the “preferred choice”.

Akogun, meanwhile, said he will support the candidacy of Ademola Adeleke, a serving senator.

Fatai Akinbade, Akin Ogunbiyi, Ademola Adeleke and Nathaniel Oke are the four aspirants still in the race.

The winner of the primary will represent the party in the governorship election scheduled for September 22.

Isiaka Oyetola, chief of staff to Rauf Aregbesola, governor of Osun, was on Friday declared winner of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).