Seven dead as Boko Haram attacks Adamawa community

Boko Haram insurgents launched a night attack on Mildu village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Tuesday, killing seven people and injuring about 10 others, residents and officials have said.

The insurgents also burnt houses and shops during the attack.

Fleeing residents said the rampaging insurgents stormed the village, which is about 6-7 km from Gulak, capital of Madagali Local Government Area, on the fringes of the dreaded Sambisa forest, around 12 midnight and opened fired on sleeping residents.

A source said locals were taken unawares as they did not expect such attacks especially as the Boko Haram had long been pushed out of the area.

“They stormed our village on motorbikes and immediately opened fire on the people and slaughtering people with knives,” a resident said in a telephone interview.

“As at the last count, seven people were slaughtered while about 10 others were injured and were rushed to a health facility in Gulak,” another resident told journalists in a telephone interview, also seeking anonymity for security reasons.

One witness, who identified himself as Musa, said that the attack lasted for about an hour, and those killed appeared to have been earlier identified by the insurgents.

“We, the men and the younger women ran for safety. When we came back after hunters and soldiers repelled them, we saw seven dead,” he said.

“It disheartening to see this kind of attack particularly now the military is winning the battle against insurgency in the country,” he added.

Speaking on the attack, the chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Muhammad Yusuf, confirmed the death of seven people, but said the total figure was uncertain.

“You know I travelled to Yola and my deputy just confirmed to me that seven people were killed as houses and shops (were) burnt by the rampaging Boko Haram.’’

Also speaking, the member representing Michika/Madagali federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, said, “There was pandemonium during which at least seven people killed as many scampered for their lives.”

The attacks occurred on the day Nigeria military chiefs relocated to neighbouring Borno State on the orders of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The military chiefs are expected to re-strategize on how to ensure the victories against the Boko Haram are sustained amid what appears to be a resurgence by the terror group.

