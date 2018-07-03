Seven police officers shot dead in Abuja

Gunmen have killed seven police officers in the Galadimawa area of Abuja.

TheCable learnt the officers were killed during a shootout with their attackers on Monday night.

The officers were said to be on stop-and-search duty operation in the area when they accosted the gunmen.

Witnesses said the gunmen successfully escaped during the incident which also left some persons injured.

It was gathered that the incident had also caused panick among residents and commuters in the area.

The federal capital territory police command is yet to release any official statement regarding the development.

Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the command, and Jimoh Moshood, force public relations officer, have not responded to inquiries.

Police officers in the country had been attacked on various occasions, including in Benue when gunmen killed four in April with some others declared missing.