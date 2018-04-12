Shehu Sani alleges plot to frame him for murder

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna central in the national assembly, says his political opponents in the state plan to frame him for murder.

TheCable has seen a copy of a letter addressed to him by Kaduna commissioner of police inviting him for questioning over “criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide”.

One of the suspects who was arrested in a murder case was said to have implicated the federal lawmaker.

On January 31, 2018, Isa Garba, a suspect, was reportedly arrested by the military on the allegation of criminal conspiracy.

He was said to have narrated how he participated in the killing of one Lawal Madugu. Garba also reportedly implicated Bashir Hammadada while Hammadada mentioned the name of Sani.

The case was transferred to the police by one division of the Nigerian army in Kaduna.

Also sent to the police by the army is an audio CD in which Shehu’s name was mentioned by the principal suspect, Austin Iwar, the police commissioner, said.

He was asked to report to the office of the commissioner of police in Kaduna on April 30, 2018, at 10am.

The letter, with ref. no. CR: 2000/KDS/VOL 5H/72, was routed through the clerk of the national assembly, while the senate president was also copied.

When contacted by TheCable, Sani pointed accusing fingers at the Kaduna government with which he has been having a running battle.

“They want to frame me the same way they frame Senator Dino Melaye in Kogi on allegation of arming thugs,” he said.

Sani said he had not seen the letter.

Samuel Aruwan, spokesman of Nasir, el-Rufai, governor of the state, was not available for comment as he neither answered his calls nor replied the text message sent.

Mukhtar Aliyu, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, did not also respond to calls and text message.