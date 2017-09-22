Sheriff meets Osinbajo in Aso Rock

Ali Modu Sheriff, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held a private meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Sheriff arrived at the villa while Osinbajo was presiding over the economic management meeting. He waited patiently until the nation’s number two citizen rounded off around 4pm.

Osinbajo gave audience to the former PDP leader, who used the exit reserved for the vice-president on his way out of Aso Rock.

JohnOoyegun, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also attended the meeting.

He refused to speak with reporters at the end of the meeting which did not last up to an hour. The media team of the vice-president had not issued a statement on the meeting as of the time this report was filed.

In the heat of the leadership crisis in the PDP, members of the opposition party accused the APC of using Sheriff to cause confusion in its party, an allegation which the ruling party denied.

Sheriff, an ex-governor of Borno state and a former senator, is among the founders of the APC. He later left defected to the PDP, where he has lost relevance since the supreme court declared Ahmed Makarfi, his rival, as the authentic chairman of the party.

SOURCE:The Cable