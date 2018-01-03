Sirika explains delay in Abuja airport new terminal construction

Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has explained that completion of the new terminal building at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was being delayed for several reasons.

Sirika, while inspecting the project on Tuesday, told newsmen that one of the causes of the delay was a foundational issue which had altered the master plan of the airport.

He explained that the planning of the project did not envisage that the building would lead to additional works, power and water supply.

The minister added that it was also discovered that the building would block both the control and fire towers which would require relocation.

He said that additional work was also required to link it with the existing terminal as well as expanding the apron to accommodate bigger air planes.

Another reason according to Sirika, is the insufficient capacity of the existing power and water supply in the airport to cater for the new building.

He said that all the challenges would result to requiring additional funding.

According to him, the project is being funded through 500 million dollars loan from Chinese EXIM bank and 100 million dollars counterpart funding from Nigerian government.

The quality of work is acceptable but the pace of work is not acceptable because this project should have been delivered by now.

“The contractor has told us some of the challenges he has been facing regarding some of the components of work and some additional works required for this project to be put into use.

“Unfortunately, some of these components are complex which would delay this job and some of them are from the foundation like that of the sewer and water.

“There is also the problem of the control tower blocking the access into the terminal apron and also the inadequate nature of the apron itself.