Sirika receives Singaporean trade delegation, justifies airport concession

Minister of State for Aviation Hadi Sirika has said the quest to concession the maintenance of airport infrastructure and the building of new ones across the country is to maintain high standard and efficiency in the running of airport operations in tandem with global standards.

The minister who disclosed this when he received a delegation from the International Enterprise Singapore led by its Director, Middle East and Africa Group, Ian Lee, said government is strongly committed to providing an enabling environment for investors to thrive in the aviation sector with rules and regulations to make the industry economically attractive.

In a statement by Deputy Director, Press & Public Affairs, James Odaudu, the minister added that the government has also made concerted efforts on the improvement of security in the country with the virtual defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents that had terrorized the nation in the immediate past, and also confirmed that the procurement processes for the concession and the national carrier had reached advanced stages as government would soon appoint Transaction Advisers.

While reiterating the position of Nigeria in the African sub region, especially in the aviation sector and considering its size and geographical location as it concerns investments, he added that these factors guarantee more than adequate returns on investments overtime.

He expressed delight at the interest shown by International Enterprise Singapore and other Singaporean firms in Nigeria’s aviation industry and assured them of the federal government’s openness and preparedness to work with all serious minded and sincere investors who have the know-how to contribute to the nation’s development.

Sirika also used the visit to explain the rationale behind the decision to temporarily shut down operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for repair works on the airport runway, saying it was purely based on safety considerations. He added that while the whole renovation work would last for six months, the six-week closure would enable the restoration of the runway to a usable state.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Director of the Middle East and Africa Group of International Enterprise Singapore, Ian Lee said they were in the country to e