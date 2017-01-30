Six govs shun APC N’West zonal meeting in Katsina

Six of the seven governors in the North-West were absent at a meeting held in Katsina, the Katsina State capital, on Sunday by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the geopolitical zone to appraise the party performance.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State was the only governor who turned up at the meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of the APC National Vice-Chairman for the North-West, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Absent at the meeting were governors of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

It was, however, learnt that the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Danguje, had visited Masari on Saturday to excuse himself from the meeting.

On why the other governors were absent, the organisers of the event explained that the meeting was not actually meant for them.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, explained that “the meeting is for all the states leadership of the APC in the geopolitical zone to assess the performance of our governors in the seven states of the North-West.”

But when reminded that the Kano State Governor had visited Masari on Saturday to excuse himself from the meeting, the source said, the visit could be for another purpose.

It was, however, learnt that the governors’ decision to shun the meeting could be due to the crisis in the North-West.

The APC officials from the seven states were, however, in attendance at the meeting which commenced few minutes after 11am and retired to a closed session an hour later. The meeting was still on as of the time of filing this report.

Aside Masari, other party chieftains in attendance included Lt. Col. Abdul-Azeez Musa Yardua (retd.); Senator Abba Alli, Alhaji Dairu Manga, the Katsina State Deputy Governor, Manir Yakubu, Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa; and Hajia Hadiza Bala-Usman (Nigeria Ports Authority Managing Director),among others.

Masari told the gathering that Katsina State “is 100 per cent behind President Muhammadu Buhari,” insisting that all political office holders in the state, including all National Assembly and state Assembly members as well as the business community were in full support of Buhari.

He said, “Our support, our loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State is 100 per cent; be it in the state assembly; be it in the National Assembly; be it in the business community, we are 100 per cent loyal to President Buhari.”

The governor, who agreed that things might currently be challenging in Nigeria, urged all patriotic Nigerians to exercise patience with the government “as President Buhari tackles the various challenges confronting the nation.”

He added, “The rot we met on the ground was enormous. The transition from bad to good is always difficult. I urge patriotic Nigerians to be patience with President Buhari.”

Abdulkadir had earlier in his address told the gathering that the meeting was imperative to assess the party performance in the North-West states, with a view to restrategising as the APC regime approaches its mid-term.

He urged party members to put the party interest above theirs to ensure that more people enjoy the party’s programmes.

The meeting later retired into a closed affair and it was still on as of the time of filing this report. -PUNCH