Six injured as Ganduje, Kwankwaso loyalists clash in Kano

Supporters of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state, on Sunday clashed with those of Abdullahi Ganduje, the incumbent governor.

Six persons were injured in the incident which took place at a wedding fatiha in Kano.

The clash is coming a week after a commissioner in the state called on residents to attack Kwankwaso.

In a video that trended online, Abdullahi Abbas, the commissioner for special duties, had asked Kano residents to stone the former governor.

Kwankwaso and Ganduje, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been at loggerheads since the latter assumed office.

TheCable understands that two of Abbas’ children were involved in the clash which was allegedly led by one of the commissioner’s aides popularly known as Shawuya.

An eyewitness said those injured were immediately rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

Sunusi Surajo Kwankwaso, a former organising secretary of the APC in Kano, attributed the incident to the “negligence of the security agencies” over the said video.

Magaji Majia, spokesman of the Kano police command, has confirmed the clash.

He said the command has commenced an investigation on the incident.

