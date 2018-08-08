Six Kano APC lawmakers defect to PDP

Six ‘Kwankwassiyya’ members of the Kano State House of Assembly have defected from the All Progressives Congress to People’s Democratic Party.

The legislators, who are loyal to former Governor Rabi’u Kwankwaso announced their defection in a letter they sent to the House.

In the letter read by the Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, the six lawmakers said they defected to PDP “based on the premise that the party has failed to meet the aspirations and yearnings of the people we represent.”

NAN reports that the defectors include: Yusuf Babangida Sulaiman (Gwale), Rabiu Saleh (Gwarzo) , Zubairu Mahmud (Madobi), Yusuf Abdullahi Falgore (Rogo), Hamza Sule (Bichi) and Isiaku Ali Danja (Gezawa).

Their defection came barely 24 hours after the state Deputy Governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar resigned from his position and defected to PDP along with 10 other aides of the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

NAN reports that the state House of Assembly has 40 members.

(NAN)