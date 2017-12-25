Small Median Enterprises catalyst for business revolution – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has

said that Small and Medium scale Enterprises as catalysts for economic

revolution.

The Speaker who stated this when he received a delegation from the

Nigerian-American Chamber of

Commerce, Kaduna State Chapter, also argued that any country that

fails to provide economic opportunities for its citizens is doomed.

He said the National Assembly had passed legislations in record time

to support the growth of SMEs and the ease of doing business in

Nigeria.

” In the House of Representatives, and by extension the entire

National Assembly we have realized this, and recently in partnership

with the Executive we have been able to make Laws, sometimes in record

periods to increase our ease of doing business and banking. As a

matter of fact I was jokingly saying to the Vice President that we are

almost getting par with the Lebanese Parliament which is popular for

beginning the process of a Law and getting it passed and signed in the

same day. And we did that realizing that we cannot afford to allow the

economic space to be contracted in

Nigeria, it has to be expanded and we pledged our total support for

any Government initiative that would lead to the expansion of the

economic space in Nigeria. We have recognized that SMEs are the engine

room of economic growth. Most times we are bound to think more in the

line of more foreign direct investment or in terms of corporations

working in Nigeria, but from my little knowledge of someone who

studied International and Commercial Law, I have come to realize that

corporations really just encourage the flow of wealth within citizens

of the corporations, and ultimately the money is repatriated

elsewhere. SMEs however remain the engine room because they create

wealth that remains within the system, but the corporations just suck

the wealth for the people of the corporation for

them to just ship it out of the country. That is why SMEs are the real

catalysts of economic revolutions in the financial market”.

“This was the subject of engagement between us and the Executive. You

know that our own is to make Laws and we have been trying to do that

through the ease of doing business. We have moved that further on the

ranking, so that therefore means that you can talk to whoever in

whatever part of the World and they will be able to take you serious

now knowing that once they come to Nigeria they will have

collaboration, cooperation of all the Agencies that are involved in

either registering businesses, facilitating business start-ups and

etc.”

The Speaker assured that the National Assembly will continue to

provide legislative support that will create enabling environment for

entrepreneurs.

“We will continue to do that and I know that you have our back, in

the nature of job you do. Whatever you do, even if it involves some

kind of tinkering with our Laws, you are free to suggest, let us see

what we can

do”.

Speaking on the North East and the plight of the Internally Displaced

Persons, Dogara said the National Assembly has provided legal and

enabling framework that will guarantee enduring measures to address

the devastation in the area.

“Then on the issue of the Northeast, it certainly is close to my

heart, you know as Legislators we represent the people and the

devastation in that region is simply too much, and it was a considered

opinion that Ad-Hoc measures may not be able to address the scale of

devastation in that region. We needed a Legal and Enabling Framework

within which we can kick-start the rebuilding of that region. It is

not something that we can recover from in the next five-ten years. So

if we were to leave the approaches to Government interventions, along

the line any leader that comes along may say we don’t want to do this

again and that’s the end. We thought that we can escalate that to

having an enabling framework that clearly defines an entity that has

the power to sue and be sued. So that people can relate with that

entity as is, instead of having some Government Committee which cannot

be sued and cannot sue. So that formed our desire to have the Law, and

thankfully with the coming of the President, as soon as it was passed

by Parliament, Mr. President saw reason in this and accented to it,

and it has become an Act. The only thing we are waiting for now is for

the flesh, so that it can be built into it, and it can takeoff and I

believe that it will happen very soon”.

While appreciating the Chamber of Commerce for realizing the level of

devastation in the North East and its desire to raise fund to support

the IDPs, reiterated his resolve to use his 50th Birthday anniversary

to raise funds to support the IDPs and other vulnerable members of the

society.

“We want to thank your Chamber for realizing that business has to be

conducted ethically. That it is not just about doing business, not

about Small and Medium Enterprises, but that you are looking at those

core things

that define all of us as individuals: the care for each other, love

for the vulnerable ones, people who are being persecuted, so on and so

forth, so I appreciate this concern, you made an offer to raise funds

and assist

whatever initiatives it is we have in the Northeast”.

Earlier, Leader of the delegation and Chairman of Kaduna State Chapter

of the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Mathew Abogbaimhe,

lauded Hon. Dogara’s disposition towards the plight of the vulnerable

members of the society as well as the National Assembly’s commitment

to addressing the plight of the IDPs.

“We are glad that the Senate and indeed the House of Representatives

under your leadership have led various efforts in addressing the

plight of IDPs. Mr. Speaker, we are also aware of your unrelenting

advocacy for support in resetting people affected by the insurgency in

the north east as well as your appeals to the international community

on the matter “.

Reply,