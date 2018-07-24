Soldiers, policemen killed in Kaduna

Soldiers and policemen were among the people killed by suspected bandits along Kaduna-Abuja road on Sunday.

The suspects also robbed and abducted many people near Gidan Busa village on the highway.

Sadiya Idris, a professor at the University of Abuja, also lost her life. Several others, including the orderly of the army officer, reportedly sustained injuries from gunshots.

Witnesses said the incident took place around 7pm and lasted for at least an hour.

He said the attackers numbering 10, had sophisticated weapons. Policemen at a nearby checkpoint were alerted but could not confront the suspects.

Many people traveling to and from Kaduna have long abandoned the road for train services.

A special police security task force was deployed to strategic points on the highway, but the bandits have continued to operate.

Austin Iwar, Kaduna state police commissioner and Aliyu Mukhtar, the command’s spokesman did not respond to several telephone calls and text messages sent to them for their reaction on the incident.

SOURCE: TheCable