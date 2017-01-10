Some CSOs seek Fayose’s arrest over arms deal

A coalition of five anti-corruption Civil Society Organizations under the auspices of Corruption and Democracy Watchers in Nigeria has given reasons why Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose must be impeached as well as prosecuted for his role in the arms deal scandal.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of an interactive session by the coalitions in Lagos On the Theme “The Buhari Anti-Corruption Drive: An Assessment” said

It said the huge loss of innocent lives, destruction of the properties of Nigerians and the humanitarian crisis arising from this neglect of insurgency, railroaded by the looting of the $2.1 billion arms procurement fund are enough reasons to demand the arrest of the governor.

According to the comminque signed jointly by Comrade Abdulmalik Shaba, Chairman, Communiqué drafting Committee and Comrade Aisabo Tunde, Secretary, Communiqué drafting Committee, the coalitions urged the EFCC in conjunction with the DSS to commence immediate investigation of the Governor, as immunity clause does not shield him from criminal probe pending his arraignment in court at the expiration of his tenure.

It said Governor Fayose should be compelled to return the huge sums of money he allegedly looted from the arms procurement fund to the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria without further delay or Nigerians would be forced to massively protest against him to compel compliance.

The communique reads partly, “we are particularly irked at the amazing revelations on the looting and criminal diversion of the $2.1 billion arms procurement fund under the office of the former National Security Adviser (ONSA), headed by Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) (otherwise known as Dasukigate) voted for the purchase of arms and ammunitions to battle Boko Haram insurgency in Northeast Nigeria.

“It expressed concern at the slow pace of investigation and prosecution of the suspects involved in the Dasukigate and other corruption acts, by the judiciary, and urged security agents and the judiciary to expedite action on the pending cases in order to dish out justice to families affected by the insurgency.

“And that Nigerians and international community should enlist in the campaign of prevailing on Governor Ayodele Fayose to do the needful by coughing out the looted arms fund. Failure in this regard would imply the failing in assuaging the pains of humanity which suffered as a consequence of his criminal and wicked act on defenseless and vulnerable Nigerians.