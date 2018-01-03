Speaker Dogara mourns Lawal Kaita

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has expressed sadness over the demise of second republic Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita who died at the age of 85.

In a statement, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker described the late elder statesman as a man of outstanding character and a committed Democrat, who devoted his life to working for the development of democracy in Nigeria.

While noting the exploits and positive contributions of the late Alhaji Kaita as a member of Constituent Assembly that midwifed Nigeria’s Constitution and Governor of old Kaduna State, Dogara said he will continue to be remembered for his selfless service, patriotism and abiding faith in the unity and progress of the country.

” Alhaji Lawal Kaita was a very courageous man who left a legacy of service and built bridges of friendship and unity across the north and the country in general”.

“He will continue to be honoured and remembered by present and future generations for his dedication to the service of his people during his tenure as a Governor and even after”.

” Painful as his death is, we are however consoled with the fact that Alhaji Kaita left an indelible footprint and legacy of service to the society as well as commitment to the ideals of democracy and nationhood “.

While condoling with the bereaved family, the government and people of Katsina state, Speaker Dogara prayed God Almighty to grant the deceased eternal rest.