A retired senior official of the State Security Service has been held without trial by the agency for 48 days and counting over his alleged ties to Ibrahim Magu, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Abba Kaka Mohammed was arrested by SSS agents on July 17 but had neither been released not charged to court ever since, his lawyers said.

The Nigerian law allows a maximum of 48 hours for a suspect to be charged to court or freed on administrative bail. But Mr. Mohammed has now spent weeks languishing in detention without arraignment, amidst concerns by his family that he might have lost one of his eyes after being brutalised by SSS operatives in custody.

His lawyers were granted access to him for the first time on Tuesday. They had since approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for fundamental rights enforcement proceeding against the SSS and Attorney-General Abubakar Malami.

His family members also told PREMIUM TIMES Mr. Mohammed had taken critically ill and should be released or charged to court in order to get adequate medical attention.

Mr. Mohammed retired last year as an Assistant Director, Office of the Director General, ADODG, performing the role of a Chief of Staff to the Director-General of the SSS, Lawal Daura. But his relationship with Mr. Daura subsequently deteriorated.

“The SSS DG accused him of holding grievances against the SSS, a claim that is clearly not true,” a relative of the deceased told PREMIUM TIMES, adding that Mr. Daura and his client had been long time acquaintances.

The relative, who asked not to be named for fear of being targeted by the SSS, said when Mr. Mohammed was arrested on July 17, he was taken to his residence along the Airport Road in Abuja, and another one near Galadimawa neighbourhood, also in Abuja.