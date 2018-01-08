Sterling K Brown, Oprah Winfrey make Golden Globes history

Sterling K Brown has made history as the first black male to win the best actor award at the Golden Globes.

Ansari Aziz became the first Asian male actor to win best leading performance while Oprah Winfrey also became the first black woman to win the Cecil B. Demille Award at the Golden Globes.

‘Big Little Lies’ won in every category it was nominated in.

The 75th annual ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night.

Seth Meyers was the host for the star-studded affair.

The award show was voted on by 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and broadcast in more than 210 countries.

See the full list of winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Oprah Winfrey

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

WINNER: Lady Bird

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

WINNER: Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

WINNER: In the Fade (Germany/France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden/Germany/France)

Best Director – Motion Picture

WINNER: Guillermo del Torro, The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Torro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Elizabeth Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria, and Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

WINNER: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Allison Janney, I TonyaNEON

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Original Song-Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

WINNER: “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

WINNER: Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

ESC: Stranger ThingsNetflix

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

WINNER: The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best TV Series, Comedy

black-ish (ABC)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Master of None (Netflix)

Smilf (Showtime)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

WINNER: Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

The Sinner (USA Network)

Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)

The Crown, Claire Foy, Matt SmithNetflix

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

WINNER: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, Smilf

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

David Harbour, Stranger ThingsJackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie

WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

SOURCE: The Cable