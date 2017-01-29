Suleja depot fire incident will not affect supply of petroleum products, says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has assured motorists and other consumers of petroleum products in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Niger and Nassarawa states and other parts of the country that the fire incident which affected a truck at the Suleja Depot at about 4am today would not affect adequate supply of petroleum products in the areas.

Nigeria Pipeline and Storage Company, NPSC, Managing Director, Barrister Luke Anele, said a team of NNPC and Niger State Fire Service officials rapidly put off the fire, affirming that no depot equipment was damaged during the inferno.

The truck was burnt at the sump pit of the Suleja Depot while evacuating mixed products meant to be decanted to the slop tank. Barrister Anele clarified that the fire incident did not affect the loading section of the depot, assuring that normal loading, bridging and dispatch of products have continued. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru has been fully briefed on the incident. “Facilities in the depots are in good shape,” Nigeria Pipeline and Storage Company, NPSC, Managing Director, Barrister Luke Anele, said. NNPC assures the public of adequate sufficiency in products, urging motorists and other consumers not to engage in panic buying.

NPSC is a subsidiary of NNPC which manages pipelines, depots and pump stations among others across the federation.