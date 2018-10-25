Super Eagles move up four places in latest FIFA ranking  

Nigeria’s senior national men’s football team, the Super Eagles moved into the 44th position in the latest ranking of nations by world football governing body, FIFA. In the last ranking released in October, the Eagles occupied the 48th spot.

With a total of 1431 points, the Eagles moved into third place in the list of top-ranked African teams. It displaced Congo DR and Morocco who occupied third and fourth place respectively. Tunisia and Senegal retained their first and second positions on the African chart.

Belgium, which last month joined France in becoming the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking’s first-ever joint leaders, has displaced the world champions. Now the Red Devils are in sole possession of top spot, albeit by the narrowest possible margin – 1733 ranking points to Les Bleus’ 1732.

The top two remain out in front after a month in which each of them enjoyed a win and a draw, with Belgium and France beating Switzerland (8th, unchanged) and Germany (14th, down two) respectively in the UEFA Nations League and emerging with honours even from matches against the Netherlands (15th, up 2) and Iceland (36th, unchanged) respectively.

The Dutch, meanwhile, have risen on the back of a fine 3-0 Nations League win over their struggling German rivals, and other sides have also profited from success in the same competition. England (5th, up 1), for example, have swapped places with Uruguay (6th, down 1) after winning 3-2 away to Spain (9th, unchanged), while Norway (48th, up 4) have moved into the top 50 after back-to-back victories, and Russia (41st, up 5) have also maintained their recent momentum by staying top of Group 2.

Gibraltar (190th, up 8), though, were undoubtedly October’s biggest Nations League success story, and their first-ever competitive wins, against Armenia (101st, down 1) and Lichtenstein (182nd, down 4), are reflected in a record ranking position – and this month’s biggest rise.

The Gibraltarians are one of just six teams to have ascended more than five places, and the only team in Europe to have done so. The others all hail from Africa, where Egypt (58th, up 6), Madagascar (100th, up 6), Namibia (109th, up 7), Zimbabwe (110th, up 7) and Burundi (142nd, up 6) have all made significant gains on the back of strong results in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 29 November 2018.

SEE STATS BELOW:

Leader Belgium (unchanged)

Moves into top 10 None

Moves out of top 10 None

Matches played in total 162

Most matches played Palestine, Philippines, Tajikistan (4 matches each)

Biggest move by points Zimbabwe (up 24 points)

Biggest move by ranks Gibraltar (up 8 ranks)

Biggest drop by points Congo DR, Mozambique (down 24 points each)

Biggest drop by ranks Mozambique (down 9 ranks)

Newly ranked teams None

Teams that are no longer ranked None

Inactive teams, not ranked None